Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula

Red Cross Day was celebrated with enthusiasm. Students of Class V made a presentation highlighting the importance of an ambulance, first aid and the golden hour. After the role-play, a small quiz was conducted by the Disaster Management Club, pertaining to the importance of different Red Cross Services. Students of classes VIII to X prepared posters and slogans highlighting the importance of this day. The occasion was marked to celebrate the principles, history, values, and impact of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar appreciated the efforts of students and also highlighted the importance of the golden hour and services provided by the volunteers.