Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula

The school organised an online counselling session for the students of Class VI-XI on 'Mental Health Awareness'. The guest speaker Nupur, professor, Home Science College, Chandigarh, emphasised on the importance of mental health. In her talk she stressed on 'positive mental health'. The students and teachers cleared their queries, which were answered collectively by the guest speaker, Principal and school Counsellor Vandna Bhatnagar.
