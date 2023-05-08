Blue Bird High School Sector-16, Panchkula

Task-based practical classes were arranged for the students of Classes Ito XI to organise ''No-Bag Day'' at the school. Students came to school only with their lunch boxes and activity material. The daylong activities were planned for experiential learning with the help of fun- filled educational games, craft work to buying snacks from a special school. A "tuck shop" was set up by the students of the senior wing of the school. The objective of the celebration in school was to engage the students in various activities which could impact their learning in a positive way. School Principal appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers for conducting such an interesting "No bag day" for the students.
