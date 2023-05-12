Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula

Red Cross Day was celebrated at the school. A speech was delivered in the morning assembly, highlighting the work being done by the volunteers of the Red Cross Society, government and private organisations to help needy people. A quiz based on the history and principles related to World Red Cross Day was held for the Students from classes IX to XI. The students from classes VI, VII and VII made posters to spread awareness about the importance of blood donation. School Principal Vandna appreciated the efforts of the students and said such programmes sensitise the students to the acts of kindness.