Blue Bird High School, Sector-16 , Panchkula

Mother’s Day was celebrated at the school. Various heart-touching songs admiring the unconditional love of mothers, were presented in the morning assembly. Students from classes I to V showed their love and gratitude towards mothers by making cards and photo frames. Through this they delivered the message that a mother is a child’s truest friend and best guide.
