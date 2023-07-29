Blue Bird High School, Sector-16, Panchkula

A mock Parliament of Monsoon Session was organised at the school. The session started with introductory speech and warm welcome to the school management authorities. Students of Class VIII participated in the Question Hour during the session in various roles of ministers. Opposition members questioned the ruling party on different topics covering unemployment, price hike and education. It was followed by questioning by the ruling party on topics like floods in states. The session came to an end with the singing of the national anthem. School Principal Vandna appreciated the efforts of the students and motivated them to be responsible citizen of the country.

