Blue Bird High School, Sector-16, Panchkula

The school celebrated International Tiger Day to raise awareness about the magnificent, endangered pride of earth. A speech was delivered to highlight the importance of preserving tigers and to bring attention to the declining numbers of the largest big cats. Students were made aware of the various amazing facts about tigers in the assembly. The junior section celebrated this day by making tiger masks and writing slogans.
