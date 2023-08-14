Blue Bird High School, Sector-16, Panchkula

An important milestone in the freedom struggle of India, Quit India Movement, was relived at the school to remember the sacrifices of the legends that refused to give up and freed the country from the clutches of the British rule. The young patriots of Class V and VI presented a skit with enthusiasm unfurling myriad shades of patriotism. The day witnessed an ocean of emotions towards the motherland when poem recitation was done by Class VI student. The programme concluded with the singing of the national anthem. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar addressed the students reminding them the importance of the day and guided them to do their duties sincerely and take the country to greater heights.

#Panchkula