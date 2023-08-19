Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula

Students of UKG participated in the speaking-skill activity — Poetry recitation — to exhibit their talent and confidence. The young orators came on stage and recited different poems in front of their peers. They enjoyed the expression, thoughts, emotions, rhythm and music of words and enthralled the audience with their articulation and memory skills while reciting poems. Poetry recitation event provided a splendid opportunity to them to gain confidence through stage exposure.

