Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula

Students of UKG participated in the speaking-skill activity — Poetry recitation — to exhibit their talent and confidence. The young orators came on stage and recited different poems in front of their peers. They enjoyed the expression, thoughts, emotions, rhythm and music of words and enthralled the audience with their articulation and memory skills while reciting poems. Poetry recitation event provided a splendid opportunity to them to gain confidence through stage exposure.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit
89 more Punjab villages in deep waters
Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK
British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'
Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread
Reckless construction death knell for century-old conifers i...
Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock
Come ahead of likely Modi-Xi talks at BRICS
Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress
In 2019, had lost seat to Smriti Irani