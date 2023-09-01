Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula

A two-day capacity building workshop for teachers on ‘mathematics secondary’ was organised at the school. The workshop was conducted by CBSE resource persons Dr Suresh Aggarwal and Dr Seema Dutt. They focused on planning of the teaching and learning pedagogies of mathematics and to be innovative with the attainment of maximum learning outcomes. Around 60 teachers from various schools of Panchkula, Haryana, participated with zeal in the workshop, which consisted many activities and kept everyone engrossed with creative work.

#CBSE #Panchkula