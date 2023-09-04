Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula

A two-day capacity building workshop for teachers on ‘Mathematics Secondary’ was organised at the school with a view to keep the teachers abreast with the latest pedagogies in mathematics. The workshop was conducted by CBSE resource persons Dr Suresh Aggarwal and Dr Seema Dutt. Around 60 teachers from various schools of Panchkula, Haryana, participated with zeal in the workshop which consisted many activities and kept everyone engrossed in creative work.

#CBSE #Panchkula