Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula

To acknowledge and celebrate the efforts of the teachers, the students and the management of the school held a grand ceremony on Teachers’ Day. A special assembly was conducted by the students to express gratitude towards their teachers, through a group song and various speeches. Principal of the school Vandna Bhatnagar paid tributes to Dr. Radhakrishnan on the occasion and said that the credit for the success that the school has achieved, goes to its teachers. She stressed how teachers have a long-lasting impact on the lives of their students and how a teacher inspires students to achieve greatness. A fun-filled outing and a sumptuous lunch was organised for the teachers.

#Panchkula