Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula

The school observed World Literacy Day on its premises. Students of Class V to IX made attractive posters, pamphlets and wrote quotes and slogans in their respective classes. Many students participated in class discussions which were useful in gaining knowledge regarding literacy. Speeches and poem recitation were done by students in the morning assembly to highlight the day. School Principal Vandna encouraged the students to do their part in spreading the knowledge about literacy in the society and follow the motto “Each one teach one”. She appreciated the efforts of the students and motivated them to excel in their studies for comprehensive development of the nation.

#Panchkula