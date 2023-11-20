Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula

Diwali was celebrated at the school. The festivity began with a prayer to Goddess Lakshmi. The whole school came alive with Diwali energy and enthusiasm as it was decorated with candles, diyas, greeting cards, lanterns, bandhan vaar and the beautiful rangolis made by students. The students were sensitised to the ill-effects of crackers. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar guided students to say no to crackers and celebrate a pollution-free Diwali and sharing goodies with the less fortunate.

