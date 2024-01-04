Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula

The school organised its Annual Sports Day for students of Nursery, LKG and UKG. There was a display of energetic track events and colourful drills. The sports meet started with the release of balloons by chief guest Kamlesh Chauhan, District Elementary Education Officer, Panchkula. Sports champions of the school ran with the victory torch and the national anthem was sung. Students demonstrated coordinated movements in their flower drill and exhibited dancing moves in the parachute drill. All the participants ran on the tracks for various creative races specially arranged for them by their teachers. Parents could be seen filled with happiness watching their children running, jumping, hopping and dancing all the way. All the winners were awarded medals. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar thanked all the parents for their continuous support.

