Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula

The school celebrated World Health Day. Capturing the theme of 2024 ‘My Health, My Right’, a special talk in the morning assembly was held for the students. The school doctor spoke about the importance of healthy eating habits, maintaining hygiene and importance of sports and exercise in daily life. Students also pledged to keep their mind and bodies healthy. Students of classes III-V brought healthy tiffin to be a part of the celebrations of World Health Day and learnt the significance of a healthy diet. Various physical activities like yoga, aerobics and meditation were also held in senior classes. School Principal Vandna apprised the students of following a healthy lifestyle.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested
The police have recovered 42 gram of heroin from their posse...
Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP
Tihar Jail had cited security reasons