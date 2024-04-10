Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula

The school celebrated World Health Day. Capturing the theme of 2024 ‘My Health, My Right’, a special talk in the morning assembly was held for the students. The school doctor spoke about the importance of healthy eating habits, maintaining hygiene and importance of sports and exercise in daily life. Students also pledged to keep their mind and bodies healthy. Students of classes III-V brought healthy tiffin to be a part of the celebrations of World Health Day and learnt the significance of a healthy diet. Various physical activities like yoga, aerobics and meditation were also held in senior classes. School Principal Vandna apprised the students of following a healthy lifestyle.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula