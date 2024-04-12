Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula

Eid, the festival that upholds the spirit of brotherhood and love, was celebrated in the school. The celebration of Eid is an effort to instil in children the true spirit of religious tolerance and secularism. The importance of celebrating Eid was wonderfully conveyed to the children in the special morning assembly. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar addressed the students by accentuating the significance of the festival. There was festivity in the air spreading the feelings of brotherhood, unity and love.

