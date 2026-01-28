Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula celebrates Basant Panchami

The school celebrated Basant Panchami, marking the onset of spring and honouring Goddess Saraswati. Festivities began with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by ‘Saraswati Vandana’ during the morning assembly. The school campus glowed in hues of yellow decorations, art projects, and energetic kite-flying session blending spiritual tradition with youthful joy, invoking blessings for wisdom and a successful academic year ahead.
