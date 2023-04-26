Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Pkl

Earth Day was celebrated with the message "A school with green initiative" to remind the students of their duties towards 'Mother Earth'. As a part of environmental education, "Go - Green", an initiative was taken to engage the school community in making a difference. The students participated in various activities such as best out of waste, waste segregation, poster-making and slogan writing. A pledge was taken by all to protect and save the depleting natural resources. An exhibition of the articles made under, 'Best out-of-waste' was organised for the students of all classes and participation e-certificates were given to all.