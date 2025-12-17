DT
Blue Bird Panchkula celebrat annual function

Blue Bird Panchkula celebrat annual function

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Dec 17, 2025 IST
Blue Bird High School, Sector-16, Panchkula, celebrated its annual function for students of classes I to III with the theme "Cultural Resonance" in the school auditorium, "The Plume". The event was graced by chief guest Shweta Sarangal, along with school management, staff, parents and invited guests. The ceremonial lamp lighting commenced the event, setting a dignified tone. Students presented meaningful performances, including tributes to teachers, grandparents and nature. Vibrant folk dances of Indian states added colour and rhythm, reflecting the school's commitment to preserving cultural heritage and nurturing values of gratitude and respect. Principal Vandana Bhatnagar said, "Cultural Resonance reminds us of the timeless strength of our traditions and values." The event concluded with a warm vote of thanks, marking a memorable celebration of learning, culture and holistic development at the school.

