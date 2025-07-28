DT
PT
Blue Day celebrated at DAV Public School, Chandigarh

Blue Day celebrated at DAV Public School, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Jul 28, 2025 IST
Blue Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and excitement at the school. The campus was a delightful sight as tiny tots came dressed in vibrant shades of blue, adding a splash of colour to the day. The celebration aimed to help young learners recognise the colour blue in a fun and engaging way. A series of interactive activities were organized for the students, including show and tell, sorting blue objects, tearing and pasting, and fun games that promoted cognitive and motor skill development. The students actively participated and confidently showcased their creativity and speaking skills. The classrooms were decorated with blue-themed crafts and displays, further enhancing the learning experience. The celebration not only created awareness about the colour blue but also fostered joy, confidence and creativity among the students.

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
