BlueBlocks School, TakeMe2Space join forces to launch CubeSat

In a ground-breaking step towards democratising space education, BlueBlocks Montessori School has announced a strategic collaboration with TakeMe2Space, a pioneering organisation committed to making space exploration accessible to students. Together, they are launching a student-led CubeSat mission, with adolescents aged 12 to 15 at the helm — making this one of the youngest CubeSat teams in India. The first Montessori CubeSat Programme is led by School-Age Innovators. This collaboration marks a milestone in hands-on, interdisciplinary learning by bringing together Montessori philosophy, Cambridge education, and cutting-edge aerospace engineering. Through this partnership, students will develop a payload, design experiments and analyse space data that tackle real-world problems on Earth. “We’re not just teaching students about space — we’re giving them space,” said Pavan Goyal, Founder of BlueBlocks Montessori and the first educator globally to hold all four AMI diplomas (0-18 years). “This mission allows adolescents to be researchers, designers, and scientists — today, not someday,” Pawan Goyal said. The CubeSat will carry six scientific sensors — an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, radiation sensor, Geiger counter, and spectrometer. These tools will enable students to explore questions that intersect physics, biology, and environmental science: This mission will be launched in 2025 by an Indian Launch Service Provider. Each experiment is tightly integrated into the Cambridge curriculum for Grades 7-10 and BlueBlocks’ signature Innovation Programme, which already includes a Drone Lab, Biomimicry Hive, and Space Lab.