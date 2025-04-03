DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / BlueBlocks School, TakeMe2Space join forces to launch CubeSat

BlueBlocks School, TakeMe2Space join forces to launch CubeSat

In a ground-breaking step towards democratising space education, BlueBlocks Montessori School has announced a strategic collaboration with TakeMe2Space, a pioneering organisation committed to making space exploration accessible to students. Together, they are launching a student-led CubeSat mission, with adolescents aged...
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a ground-breaking step towards democratising space education, BlueBlocks Montessori School has announced a strategic collaboration with TakeMe2Space, a pioneering organisation committed to making space exploration accessible to students. Together, they are launching a student-led CubeSat mission, with adolescents aged 12 to 15 at the helm — making this one of the youngest CubeSat teams in India. The first Montessori CubeSat Programme is led by School-Age Innovators. This collaboration marks a milestone in hands-on, interdisciplinary learning by bringing together Montessori philosophy, Cambridge education, and cutting-edge aerospace engineering. Through this partnership, students will develop a payload, design experiments and analyse space data that tackle real-world problems on Earth. “We’re not just teaching students about space — we’re giving them space,” said Pavan Goyal, Founder of BlueBlocks Montessori and the first educator globally to hold all four AMI diplomas (0-18 years). “This mission allows adolescents to be researchers, designers, and scientists — today, not someday,” Pawan Goyal said. The CubeSat will carry six scientific sensors — an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, radiation sensor, Geiger counter, and spectrometer. These tools will enable students to explore questions that intersect physics, biology, and environmental science: This mission will be launched in 2025 by an Indian Launch Service Provider. Each experiment is tightly integrated into the Cambridge curriculum for Grades 7-10 and BlueBlocks’ signature Innovation Programme, which already includes a Drone Lab, Biomimicry Hive, and Space Lab.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper