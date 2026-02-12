'Bon Voyage' organised

A grand and emotional farewell ceremony titled “Bon Voyage” was organised for the Class XII students at Shemford School, Barara. The school President, Mr Inderjeet Singh, and Mrs Komal were the chief guests on the occasion. Students of Class XI extended their heartfelt wishes to their seniors with special gifts. This was followed by a captivating ramp walk by the Class XII students, which enthralled the audience. After successfully clearing different rounds, the title of Mr Shemford was awarded to Adivitya, while Nidhi was crowned Miss Shemford. Shagun received the Miss Farewell title and Arjun was awarded the Mr Farewell title. The Shem Studious award went to Palak, while the Shem Creative award was presented to Tanu. School Principal Ruby Sharma wished the students a bright and successful future.

