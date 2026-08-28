Book donation drive organised at GMSSS, Sector 26

The Interact Club of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh organised a book donation drive at GMSSS, Sector 26, Chandigarh, to provide students with valuable reading resources. Members of the Umeed Club delivered motivational talks highlighting the benefits of reading and conducted an engaging quiz on books and literature. The event concluded with students taking a pledge to develop a regular reading habit and nurture the health of both mind and soul.
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