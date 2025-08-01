Book fair at Army Public School, Damana

Army Public School, Damana organised a three-day Scholastic Book Fair on the premises. The aim was to foster a lifelong love for reading among students and parents. Principal Pushpinder Kaur lit the ceremonial lamp and declared the fair open in the presence of Head Mistress Anurita Kaul and Librarian Nirmal Shawney. In her address, the Principal emphasized the crucial role of reading in a child's intellectual and emotional development. Day 1 of the fair witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of Balvatika I to Class II. Day 2 was equally engaging, with students from classes III to V and their parents actively participating in the literary celebration. Day 3 welcomed students from classes VI to XII and their parents to the Multipurpose Hall. The students showed interest in a diverse selection of books.

Advertisement