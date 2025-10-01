Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, hosted its first-ever Book Fair, coinciding with Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) Day. The event was inaugurated by Principal Inderpreet Kaur. The Book Fair, held in the skating area of the school premises, was organised by Smart Books India under the guidance of its founder Ajit Singh Ahluwalia. Adding to the event’s charm was a special stall put up by the Special School of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh, which showcased and sold handcrafted items, such as candles, diyas, envelopes, masalas, torans, coasters, and lanterns. The stall reflected the creativity and dedication of differently-abled students and received heartfelt appreciation from visitors.

