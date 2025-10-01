DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Book Fair held

Book Fair held

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Oct 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
test
Advertisement

Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, hosted its first-ever Book Fair, coinciding with Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) Day. The event was inaugurated by Principal Inderpreet Kaur. The Book Fair, held in the skating area of the school premises, was organised by Smart Books India under the guidance of its founder Ajit Singh Ahluwalia. Adding to the event’s charm was a special stall put up by the Special School of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh, which showcased and sold handcrafted items, such as candles, diyas, envelopes, masalas, torans, coasters, and lanterns. The stall reflected the creativity and dedication of differently-abled students and received heartfelt appreciation from visitors.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts