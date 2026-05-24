Book Fair organised at Smart Wonder School

A Book Fair was organised at Smart Wonder School, Mohali, to promote reading habits among students. A wide range of books, including storybooks, reference books, and activity books, was displayed. Students enthusiastically visited the fair and explored books of their interest. Teachers and parents also appreciated the initiative, as it provided children with an opportunity to enhance their knowledge and imagination beyond the classroom. The event witnessed active participation and created a vibrant atmosphere of learning and curiosity within the school. Principal Ruchika Sharma appreciated the initiative and encouraged students to develop a lifelong love for reading.

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