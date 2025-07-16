Book review workshop at Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

A two-day book review workshop was organised by Vidya Bharti at Sanskriti Bhavan, Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra, with the primary objective of aligning the academic content of books of VB publication with the principles of the NEP 2020 and NCF 2023. A total of 95 subject experts invited from across Vidya Bharti Uttar Kshetra, comprising of five states (Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh), actively participated in the intensive workshop. A felicitation ceremony took place in Naimisaryana, where all reviewers were honoured for their dedication, insightful contributions, and exemplary team spirit. Their collective efforts will undoubtedly help shape student-centric educational resources.

