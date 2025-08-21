DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / 'Bound by Difference - A Cultural Sojourn' organised

'Bound by Difference - A Cultural Sojourn' organised

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised its Annual Project Day – Bound by Difference - A Cultural Sojourn, showcasing the creativity, innovation and hard work of its students on the theme, “Unity in Diversity”. It was also a day for celebrating glorious 25 years of the school’s journey towards excellence in the field of education and co-curricular activities. The members of the management, Anju Kulbhushan Goyal, Neha Goyal and Mayank Goyal, paid tribute to founders Amarnath Aggarwal and Deviwati. The students from Nursery to Class X participated with great vigour and dedication to promote the idea of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”. The day aimed to educate students about the richness of India’s heritage, languages, religions, festivals, food, attire, art forms and regional customs from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh. Principal Manisha Dogra expressed pride in the student’s work, stating “Through this project day, our students not only explored India’s cultural wealth but also learned the values of respect, tolerance and togetherness.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts