'Bound by Difference - A Cultural Sojourn' organised

Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised its Annual Project Day – Bound by Difference - A Cultural Sojourn, showcasing the creativity, innovation and hard work of its students on the theme, “Unity in Diversity”. It was also a day for celebrating glorious 25 years of the school’s journey towards excellence in the field of education and co-curricular activities. The members of the management, Anju Kulbhushan Goyal, Neha Goyal and Mayank Goyal, paid tribute to founders Amarnath Aggarwal and Deviwati. The students from Nursery to Class X participated with great vigour and dedication to promote the idea of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”. The day aimed to educate students about the richness of India’s heritage, languages, religions, festivals, food, attire, art forms and regional customs from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh. Principal Manisha Dogra expressed pride in the student’s work, stating “Through this project day, our students not only explored India’s cultural wealth but also learned the values of respect, tolerance and togetherness.”

