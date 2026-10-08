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Home / The School Tribune / Boxer Sirjanpreet wins laurels

Boxer Sirjanpreet wins laurels

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Tribune News Service PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:58 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Sirjanpreet Singh of Class VI-B of St Mary's School, Mohali, brought laurels to the institution by winning a gold medal in boxing in the U-14 category at the District Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan 2026-27, held at the Punjab Institute of Sports (PIS) Stadium, Phase 9, Mohali. His achievement reflects his dedication, perseverance and sporting excellence. Chairman Rev Fr Aji K Chacko congratulated Sirjanpreet and highlighted the importance of sports in developing discipline, resilience and overall personality. Principal Dr Poonam Sharma applauded his performance and encouraged him to continue pursuing excellence. The school community celebrated his success and wished him many more achievements ahead.

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