Boxers win 24 medals for school

Students of PML S D Public School, Sector 32C, Chandigarh participated in Inter School Boxing Championship 2022 in under -14, 17 & 19 (boys & girls ) age groups. As many as 24 medals were won by the boxers in this event. These included nine gold medals, eight silver and seven bronze medals. Both boys as well as girls teams of the school were declared overall champions. Monica Sharma, Principal of the school appreciated boxing coach Pandit Shikha and congratulated the boxing stars.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread like wildfire, PM Modi to review covid situation in India today
Indian govt tells states to conduct genome-sequencing of sam...
BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
The unmanned aerial vehicle is downed by firing at 8pm on We...
Chinese singer brutally trolled for purposely infecting herself with Covid ahead of New Year’s Eve concert
Jane said that she had visited the homes of ‘sheep’ - a term...
Dense fog in region disrupts road, rail traffic; zero visibility in Punjab’s Bathinda
A railway spokesperson says 20 trains are running late by on...
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Suggests that India should try to enter into free trade agre...