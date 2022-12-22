Boxers win 24 medals for school

Students of PML S D Public School, Sector 32C, Chandigarh participated in Inter School Boxing Championship 2022 in under -14, 17 & 19 (boys & girls ) age groups. As many as 24 medals were won by the boxers in this event. These included nine gold medals, eight silver and seven bronze medals. Both boys as well as girls teams of the school were declared overall champions. Monica Sharma, Principal of the school appreciated boxing coach Pandit Shikha and congratulated the boxing stars.