Boxing, Wrestling and Taekwondo Championship of DAV institutions held

DAV Public School, Hamirpur, hosted the two-day State-Level Boxing, Wrestling and Taekwondo Championship of DAV institutions. Around 400 players, including 300 boys and 100 girls from eight clusters across Himachal Pradesh, are participating in various weight categories. The championship was inaugurated by KS Guleria, ARO, DAV, HP, Zone-C, in the presence of other dignitaries and school officials. Addressing the participants, Guleria highlighted the role of sports in developing discipline, confidence, leadership and team spirit. Organised under the guidance of Principal Mahendra Singh Thakur, the championship aims to provide students with a platform to showcase their sporting talent.

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