BPR Public School, Kaithal

A spectacular 'Tricolor Gaurav Yatra' was taken out at the school as part of the 'Independence Pakhwada' being celebrated by the government. The yatra was flagged off from the school premises by the Principal Dr. Ravindra Kaushik. The yatra was led by Dr. Kaushik and teachers of the school. The Tricolor in the hands of the children reminded people of the brave sons of our country who sacrificed their lives to get freedom for India.
