Brahmjot bags gold, silver medals in swimming

Delhi Public School, Khanna, is proud to announce the remarkable sporting achievements of its student, Brahmjot Kaur, who has won gold and silver medals at the State-level SGFI Swimming Competition and has been selected for the national-level competition. Brahmjot Kaur secured gold medal in the 50m butterfly and silver medal in the 100m butterfly in the U-19 girls’ category at the State-level SGFI Swimming Competition. Her outstanding performance reflects her dedication, hard work, discipline and passion for sports. This achievement is a proud moment for Brahmjot Kaur, her parents and the entire DPS, Khanna family. The school management and Principal congratulated Brahmjot Kaur on her remarkable success and wished her the very best for her upcoming national-level competition.
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