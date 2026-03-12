Brij Phoolon Ki Holi celebrated

Satluj World School, Derabassi, celebrated Brij Phoolon Ki Holi on the campus. Inspired by the traditional floral Holi of Braj, the celebration reflected India's rich cultural heritage. Students dressed gracefully as Radha, Krishna and Gopis, transforming the premises into a vibrant and divine setting. The air was filled with devotional music as students offered fragrant flowers to Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva, symbolising purity, harmony and spiritual joy. Chairman Advocate Ravi Dutt Sharma lauded the initiative, appreciating the school's dedication to nurturing cultural awareness and moral values among students. He emphasised that such celebrations strengthen traditional roots while fostering unity and positivity. Director Dr Ruby Sharma shared her perspective, stating that celebrating Holi with flowers promotes a safe, eco-friendly and healthy festive spirit. She highlighted that such initiatives encourage students to embrace Indian traditions responsibly and meaningfully. The event concluded in an atmosphere of joy and devotion, reaffirming the school's commitment to holistic development and cultural enrichment.

