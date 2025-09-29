Brilliance school organises legal awareness camp

Brilliance World School, Sector 12, Panchkula, in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Panchkula, organised a legal awareness camp under the guidance of the CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Panchkula. The resource person for the camp was Advocate Brij Mohan Vashishtha, a distinguished legal practitioner at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh. The interactive session covered a wide spectrum of vital legal and social issues relevant to today’s youth and society, including Nayi Disha, Nayi Udaan – Empowering young citizens with new perspectives; NALSA Scheme (2015), legal services to mentally ill and disabled persons; Saathi campaign – Survey for aadhaar and access to tracking and holistic inclusion; Sexual harassment of women at workplace (POSH Act) – in light of Aureliano Fernandes vs State of Goa; Haryana Victim Compensation Scheme, 2020; Child Labour Laws – safeguarding children from exploitation; Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 – rights and care for children in conflict with law; and POCSO Act – protection of children from sexual offences. The management expressed gratitude to the DLSA, Panchkula, and Advocate Brij Mohan Vashishtha for their valuable contribution in making the camp a success.

