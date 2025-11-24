DT
Home / The School Tribune / Brilliance World School, Panchkula

Brilliance World School, Panchkula

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 24, 2025 IST
Brilliance World School, Panchkula, celebrated Children’s Day. The day began with a beautifully conducted special assembly by the teachers, where they presented thoughtful messages, poems, and a short enactment highlighting the significance of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s love for children. The assembly filled the atmosphere with warmth and inspiration. Students across all grades took part in fun-filled activities specially planned to make the day memorable. Energetic games, creative tasks, and engaging classroom events kept the young learners excited throughout the morning. To add to the delight, students from grades I to VI embarked on an enriching educational trip to Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake. The children admired the creative sculptures of Rock Garden and enjoyed serene moments near the lake, making the outing both enjoyable and informative. Toddlers indulged in colourful playful activities on campus, while students from grades VII to XII actively participated in a variety of sports events, showcasing teamwork and enthusiasm. As a gesture of celebration, refreshments were distributed to all students, making the day even more special.

