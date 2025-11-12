Advertisement
The British Co-Ed High School, Patiala, hosted its 21st annual academic prize-giving ceremony, presided over by Executive Principal Rosa. Students were honoured for their outstanding achievements in academics and co-curricular activities. The school report for the session 2024-25 was presented by students. The event concluded with a vibrant cultural programme, featuring orchestral music, songs and energetic performances of bhangra and gidda.
