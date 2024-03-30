Broadway Public School, Manal

The school celebrated Graduation Day for UKG and Class V students. Young Broadwians were dressed up in formal attires by wearing graduation robes and graduate caps. Special invites were sent to the parents to be a part of the photo shoot. Chairman of the institution Ranjeet Singh Cheema, Principal MA Saify, Director Navreet Kaur Cheema, along with coordinator concerned and class teacher felicitated students with certificate of graduation. All parents loved watching their little children performing on stage in various theme-based items. Parents’ performances with their young ones added extra grace and splendour to the event. It was indeed an unforgettable day for all the proud parents. The programme ended with token of love given to the parents who performed and with a special note of thanks to everyone by the school chairman and principal.
