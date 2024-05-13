Broadway Public School, Manal

A splendid and memorable fest was organised to mark a pleasant beginning of Class XI in the school. The event took place in the grand auditorium Utsav - The Legacy Hall. It was indeed a spectacular and rocking day for all freshers celebrating the new phase of senior secondary classes concerning the special bond between classes XI and XII students. The fest was well planned by Class XII students to welcome their juniors and encourage them to showcase their talent and potential in different acts. The programme started with ‘Aagaz of Justaju’, followed by school prayer, group song, ramp walk, choreography, Western dance, duet songs, comedy, etc. To add extra flavour in the show, special fun games were added for freshers. The surprise game for the authority members and for the audience caught all the eyeballs. Damanpreet Kaur and Harshdeep Singh won the titles of ‘Miss Fresher’ and ‘Master Fresher’, respectively. ‘Fresh Faces of the Year’ titles (from newcomers) were given to Maninder Singh and Jasmine Kaur. The programme ended with the words of wisdom delivered by Principal MA Saify. He congratulated all students and event organisers for the grand success of the show.

