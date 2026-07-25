Broadway Public School organises Inter-House General Quiz

An Inter-House General Quiz for students of Classes VI to VIII at Utsav - The Legacy Hall to promote intellectual curiosity and healthy competition in Broadway Public School. After a closely fought contest, Green House, guided by House In-charge Harpreet Kaur Chahal, emerged winners, while Blue House, under House In-charge Anwar, finished runners-up. Principal MA Saify congratulated the winners and appreciated the enthusiasm, teamwork and knowledge displayed by all participants.

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