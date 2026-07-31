Bronze glory in badminton for Simardeep

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, congratulates Sergeant Simardeep Kaur Sian on her remarkable achievement of winning the bronze medal in the under-15 girls' singles category at the Kompte Chandigarh Badminton Tournament. Her dedication, discipline and sporting excellence have brought great pride to the school. Principal Ritu Bali lauded Simardeep's outstanding performance and wished her continued success in future championships.

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