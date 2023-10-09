Brook Field International School, New Chandigarh Road, Kurali

The school organised a workshop on the importance of saving water for the coming generations. Creative chart, speech and essay-writing competition, which remind the students to reduce everyday water usage, was held. The main objective of the workshop was to make the students aware of the dire need of conserving water. The students were made well versed with how to conserve water and become responsible citizens. Director Manav Singla emphasised that water is important for the continuation of life earth. Students pledged to conserve water and to use it judiciously.