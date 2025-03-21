Brookfield International School, Kurali

The Primary Wing of the school held a vibrant graduation ceremony for its young learners transitioning from Upper Kindergarten (UKG) to Grade 1. The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the lamp and a soulful rendition of ‘Saraswati Vandana’. The students showcased their talents through various cultural performances, including dance routines, musical presentations, and skits, which captivated the audience and highlighted their multifaceted abilities. Neelam Singla, patron of the school, was the chief guest. She felicitated the young graduates with certificates, acknowledging their hard work and dedication. In her address, Singla emphasised the importance of this foundational phase in education and expressed her belief that these young minds are poised for greater achievements in the future. She highlighted that such ceremonies instil a sense of responsibility and boost self-confidence among students. President of the school Manav Singla extended his heartfelt congratulations to the students and their parents.