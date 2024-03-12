Brookfield International School, Kurali, organises ‘Kids Carnival’

The school organised ‘Kids Carnival’ for the pre-primary section and embarked on a memorable picnic. With the theme “Bringing Sunshine to Childhood”, the event proved to be a delightful rendezvous for young souls, fostering cherished memories against the backdrop of nature’s embrace. The most enjoyable time was in the play area with swings, slides, merry-go-round, see-saw, and spring animals. After a tiring and fun-packed morning, students headed for lunch where all the children relished their tiffin. School president Manav Singla remarked that at Brookfield, “we believe in nurturing not just academic excellence but also holistic development. Today’s picnic exemplifies our commitment to providing an enriching environment where children can bask in the joys of innocence and camaraderie”. School Pattern Neelam Singla echoed this sentiment, emphasising the significance of such outings in shaping well-rounded individuals. The day unfolded with an array of activities, from interactive games to delightful encounters with beloved cartoon characters. The children adorned their wrists with vibrant tattoos, a tangible reminder of the day’s festivities.

