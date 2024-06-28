Brookfield International School, Mohali

The school organised a week-long yoga awareness camp on its campus. Students delivered speeches highlighting the relevanceof yoga in our daily life and performed different asana to make the fellow friends and parents aware of their benefits. The students very enthusiastically participated in these exercises. They were also given tips on meditation. They were taught basic exercises to keep themselves light and healthy. They were informed that exercise like yoga is the best option nowadays to stay fit and fiddle. School president Manav Singla said yoga offers multiple health benefits. It is instrumental in energy management. Pattern Neelam Singla said the main objective of arranging the camp was to promote physical fitness among students.

