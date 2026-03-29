Brookfield International School, Mohali holds graduation ceremony

The primary wing of the school held a vibrant graduation ceremony for its young learners transitioning from UKG to Grade 1. The event was a delightful blend of tradition and celebration, marking a significant milestone in the students’ educational journey. Dressed in elegant graduation robes and caps, the young graduates exuded confidence and joy. The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the lamp and a soulful rendition of ‘Saraswati Vandana’, seeking the blessings of the Goddess of Knowledge. The students showcased their talents through various cultural performances, including dance routines, musical presentations, and skits, which captivated the audience and highlighted their multifaceted abilities. Neelam Singla, patron of the school, was the chief guest. She felicitated the young graduates with certificates, acknowledging their hard work and dedication. President of the school Manav Singla extended his heartfelt congratulations to the students and their parents.

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