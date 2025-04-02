Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh

The school organised ‘Shala Pravesh’ ceremony for the students. The school was alight with the smiles and giggles of the new students along with their parents and grandparents. During the orientation programme, the newcomers were introduced to the institution profile, infrastructure, rich faculty experiment and the exciting world of education audio visual aids and presentations. While new beginning of life started, children enjoyed their welcome party. They were shown movies related to studies and their favourite cartoons. They learnt values through these movies and helped to improve their listening skills. Director Manav Singla discussed the personality traits. Neelam Singla presided over the function and wished the students ‘All the Best’ on joining the school and blessed them to acquire the best education and become a progressive and responsible citizen for the nation and mankind.