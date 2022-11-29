Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh

Students of the school were in fun and frolic mood. Attired in the colorful dresses they brightened the milieu of the school. It was a perfect blend of culture and sports. It was an amalgamation of performing arts and games. An obstacle course was created for the children to hop and jump on. The first obstacle started with a hopscotch that led to pebble jump, jump between the sticks, balancing on the room and crossing the ants. The students had fun and that is how the entire day went by. The students later, performed the country line dance and hip hop of America, aerobics, bamboo dance, zorba, PT drill, dumbbell presentation and yoga. The event then moved towards the track events. Students also participated in fun races like balloon race, zig zag race, bag packing races and many other races. Manav Singla, Director, urged the students to adopt never say die attitude.
