Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh

The school celebrated its annual function under the theme 'Sustainable Development' encapsulating a plethora of activities. Principal Dr JK Singh extended a warm welcome to all parents. The two-day celebration commenced with shabad gayan. Students spoke on sustainable development goals (SDG). Tiny tots tried to sensitise people about environment protection. Students of various grades presented dance, singing, instrumental music, choir performances besides various acts on 17 SDG goals. Audience was thrilled with the performance of bhangra and gave standing ovation to acts like Saraghari, LED Act, Fan Formation, Jungle Jungle. School patron Neelam Singla and President Manav Singla praised students for putting up a commendable show.
